Bug board to discuss building, tax rate

The Florida Keys Mosquito Control board will decide Wednesday whether to build a new $4.5 million Lower Keys facility and raise property taxes 45 percent or scale back the project and levy a lesser rate.

In June, the board tentatively agreed to the 45 percent tax hike to fund the new facility, but after hearing an outcry from the public, the board has since looked at scaling back the project or building the project in phases over the course of several years.

The district initially estimated the cost of the building to be about $2.5 million, but the latest estimate puts the price tag at $4.5 million and the district is scrambling to find the necessary funds to pay for the building on Big Coppitt Key.

The district currently leases a building and property on College Road on Stock Island from the City of Key West. However, the city has told the district that it needs the property and has given the district until March 2018 to move out.

The board will hold a workshop at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Marathon, which will be followed by a 5 p.m. budget workshop. The meeting will be held at the district’s headquarters, located at 507 107th St.

The board will finalize its budget when it meets at 5 p.m. Sept. 14 in Marathon.

The district currently levies a tax rate that costs property owners $50 per $100,000 of taxable value and will generate $10.7 million in revenue for the district this year. The board approved a tentative rate for the 2016-17 fiscal year that starts Oct. 1 that would cost property owners $68 per $100,000 of value and will generate about $14 million.

Commissioners Jill Cranney-Gage, Phil Goodman and Tom McDonald have proposed scaling back the project and possibly constructing only a garage and a chemical storage facility. The district could either rent office space or place some mobile homes for the small number of essential workers that need to work out of the facility, they said. An office could be built later, they said.

“We only need office space for necessary or essential staff,” Cranney-Gage said. “It’s not too late to backtrack.”

Commissioner Steve Smith said the district should move forward with building the entire new facility. He voted against the past several property tax rates because the district was not putting enough in reserves, which could have been used to pay for a new building, he said.

He argued the commissioners knew since 2008 that they needed to build a new building or find a new location, but did not set a tax rate that would have allowed the district to set aside money for a new building. He argued the increase would have been minimal and would not have caused the outcry that the 45 percent increasing is causing.

“It would have been a lot less painful,” Smith said.

