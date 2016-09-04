Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Park it here
Charter bus parking fines may increase
BY Scott Unger Key West Citizen
Higher fees and fines are on the way for charter buses coming into Key West.
The trial period for the bus parking lot at 908 Caroline St. will end soon and city commissioners will vote on raising fines for the buses during its meeting this week.
“We haven’t started charging to park there but we will be soon,” said Key West Parking Director John Wilki...
