Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Sunday, September 4, 2016
Park it here
Charter bus parking fines may increase
BY Scott Unger Key West Citizen

Higher fees and fines are on the way for charter buses coming into Key West.

The trial period for the bus parking lot at 908 Caroline St. will end soon and city commissioners will vote on raising fines for the buses during its meeting this week.

“We haven’t started charging to park there but we will be soon,” said Key West Parking Director John Wilki...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
Sentencing in gun case pushed back
Sunday, September 4, 2016
FWC to vote on mutton rules
Sunday, September 4, 2016
Bug board to discuss building, tax rate
Sunday, September 4, 2016
Search on for missing man
Saturday, September 3, 2016
Sentencing looms in shark case
Saturday, September 3, 2016
616 Eaton St. battle continues
Saturday, September 3, 2016
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
LKMC billing practices may lead to suit
Sunday, September 4, 2016 -
Body removed from water at Mallory Square
Saturday, September 3, 2016 -
Keeping an eye on the office
Friday, September 2, 2016 -
Navy seeking public input on drones
Thursday, September 1, 2016 -
ROAD TO HISTORY
Wednesday, August 31, 2016 -
A kind act lifts spirits of local musician
Wednesday, August 31, 2016 -