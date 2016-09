Keys Homes

All that matters

By Barbara Bowers Citizen Columnist

Mary Ann Matter felt so strongly about supporting the Key West Cemetery’s 2003 fence renovation project she donated money to cover the cost for a section near Passover Lane. Then she dedicated that particular section to Big Brown Bezoar and Mr. Snuh, two special canines whose spirits had already left the planet.

And then, 11 years later, she bought 840 Olivia St. Not on...