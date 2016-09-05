1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked on the beach. Returned and bathed. At 8:20 a.m. barometer 29.53, thermometer 84.5, wind east southeast 3, clouds 4. Drew up the answer of Cpt. James Dolby of the brig Huntress to the libel of Edgar Coste and other. Cpt. James Dolby feeling as if he was going t...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews . Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.