Doctors want further mosquito testing
FDA says testing unnecessary
A group of about 30 local doctors have called for further review of the chance of an increase in the resistance to antibiotics in humans as a result of a release of genetically modified mosquitoes in Key Haven.
Dr. John Norris has been calling on the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District board to not approve its agreement with the biotech firm Oxitec until there is a proper review...
