Man arrested for obscenity laced rant at ghost tour

KEY WEST — A 32-year-old New Port Richey man accused of yelling obscenities at a ghost tour group was arrested Thursday night, according to a police incident report.

The man was charged with misdemeanor breach of peace.

Police were called to the 300 block of Whitehead Street regarding the man and when an officer arrived, he heard the man yell “...