Bugs and art headline City meeting

The Key West City Commission will discuss genetically modified mosquitoes and art for New City Hall at its meeting Wednesday.

In a 2012 resolution, the commission voiced opposition to the release of GM mosquitoes until “further research is provided, approval is obtained from the applicable regulatory body, operational standards are developed and a plan to demonstrate measurable outcomes are described to the public.”

In August, the Food and Drug Administration ruled that the proposed trial “will not have significant impacts on the environment.”

Wednesday’s proposed resolution recognizes that the information required has been established and asks for the commission to support the release of GM mosquitoes.

The dispute over pieces of art for new city hall will also be brought before the board.

Commissioner Margaret Romero sponsored three separate resolutions drafted by members of the Art in Public Places board concerning costs and placement of disputed pieces and the hiring of a city employee to assist the board.

Every resolution states that the project is in violation of municipal law because, “a building permit cannot be obtained until an art plan has been approved by the AIPP board.”

City officials want $66,000 applied to the $149,979 AIPP budget for New City Hall for the restoration of historic murals that were preserved for the project, according to Assistant City Manager Greg Veliz.

“These are historic paintings that hung in that building that the City of Key West, the taxpayers of Key West, paid for them to be restored. With the fact that we’ve paid $60,000,” Veliz said about the murals, “there has to be some type of credit given for restoration of...historic art.”

AIPP Board member Richard Tallmadge said the resolutions weren’t supposed to go before the board until the Sept. 20 meeting to give AIPP board members a chance to review the resolutions.

“I have no idea why Commissioner Romero has taken it upon herself to preempt that process…without the AIPP board reviewing it,” Tallmadge said.

While in attendance at the Aug. 8 AIPP meeting, Romero volunteered as a City Commissioner to sponsor the resolutions.

“This is something they put together,” Romero said. “I told the (board) I would take it forward and I’m not going back on my word. I’m doing it on behalf of the whole board, of which (Tallmadge) is one.”

Board member Dick Moody said his opinion hasn’t changed and he hasn’t spoken to Tallmadge about the change because of Sunshine Law rules.

“(Tallmadge is) the chairman so if he wants to delay it, he’s the chairman,” Moody said. “I’m still opposed to it and I don’t think we should have to pay for it.”

The commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Old City Hall, rather than Tuesday due to the Monday Labor Day holiday.

sunger@keysnews.com