Diver dies in Dry Tortugas
CITIZEN STAFF
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a 67-year old Louisiana man died while diving in the Dry Tortugas Saturday.
Paul Wimberly of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was in the Dry Tortugas snorkeling from the commercial vessel Playmate, operated by Sea-Clusive Charters. Wimberly’s dive partner said it appeared Wimberly panicked while underwater. She said he grabbed he...
