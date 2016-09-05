Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Monday, September 5, 2016
Diver dies in Dry Tortugas
CITIZEN STAFF

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a 67-year old Louisiana man died while diving in the Dry Tortugas Saturday.

Paul Wimberly of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was in the Dry Tortugas snorkeling from the commercial vessel Playmate, operated by Sea-Clusive Charters. Wimberly’s dive partner said it appeared Wimberly panicked while underwater. She said he grabbed he...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
Campaigning for a Fantasy Fest crown
Monday, September 5, 2016
Bugs and art headline City meeting
Monday, September 5, 2016
Bug board to discuss building, tax rate
Sunday, September 4, 2016
Sentencing in gun case pushed back
Sunday, September 4, 2016
FWC to vote on mutton rules
Sunday, September 4, 2016
Charter bus parking fines may increase
Sunday, September 4, 2016
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
Doctors want further mosquito testing
Monday, September 5, 2016 -
LKMC billing practices may lead to suit
Sunday, September 4, 2016 -
Body removed from water at Mallory Square
Saturday, September 3, 2016 -
Keeping an eye on the office
Friday, September 2, 2016 -
Navy seeking public input on drones
Thursday, September 1, 2016 -
ROAD TO HISTORY
Wednesday, August 31, 2016 -