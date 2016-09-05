Diver dies in Dry Tortugas

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a 67-year old Louisiana man died while diving in the Dry Tortugas Saturday.

Paul Wimberly of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was in the Dry Tortugas snorkeling from the commercial vessel Playmate, operated by Sea-Clusive Charters. Wimberly’s dive partner said it appeared Wimberly panicked while underwater. She said he grabbed he...