KEY WEST
Botanical Garden volunteers sought
Volunteers are being sought by the Key West Tropical Forest and Botanical Garden on Stock Island to help in the visitor center, nursery, garden, data entry and office.
No experience is necessary and training is provided.
Volunteer hours apply toward community service for students, as well as city, county and state programs.
For informat...
