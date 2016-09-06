County budget hearings begin today

The Monroe County Commission is not proposing a property tax increase as it prepares for the first of its three final budget hearings tonight in Key Largo.

The board will meet at 5 p.m. at the Murray Nelson Government Center, 102050 Overseas Highway. The commission will hold a workshop at 2 p.m. regarding changes to county employees health benefits.

The commission will finalize its tax rate when it meets Sept. 14 in Key West.

The Monroe County Commission tentatively approved a tax rate for the upcoming 2016-17 fiscal year that would cost property owners $372 per $100,000 of value.

The tax rate comes in below rollback, the tax rate that would generate the same amount of tax revenue as the current year. Despite a minor tax reduction, the county’s operating budget allows for a 3.3 percent raise and .7 percent cost of living adjustment for county employees, which would include the county administrator and county attorney.

The proposed tax rate is 5.4 percent less than last year’s rate and .08 percent below the rollback rate, according to the county.

The rate is the lowest proposed rate in the state, according to County Administrator Roman Gastesi. Okaloosa County regularly has the lowest rate in the state, but this year that county’s rate is higher than Monroe, Gastesi said. Okaloosa County plans to levy a tax rate that would cost taxpayers $550 per $100,000 of assessed value, Gastesi said.

However, the rate does not mean Monroe County citizens pay the lowest taxes in the state, just the lowest rate.

The proposed tax rate would generate $77 million for the county’s general fund, which covers the day-to-day operating expenses.

The budget also includes a $133 million capital improvement component, with $33 million for wastewater-related infrastructure, $24 million for roads and bridges, $3.9 million for parks and beaches and $5 million for the Marathon Library Complex.

An additional sales tax on alcohol and tobacco products will not be considered in the 2016-17 fiscal year. The commission discussed placing a referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot asking voters if they would support an additional local sales tax on alcohol and tobacco products with proceeds going to fund local social service agencies.

Only County Mayor Heather Carruthers supported the referendum at this time. The others argued there was not enough information about how much of a tax and which groups would receive the funding to place it before voters at this time.

Currently, the county funds private social service agencies through its Human Services Advisory Board with money collected by local property taxes. Last year, the county agreed to give nonprofit social service groups $1.9 million.

The county has begun to research the implementation of a stormwater tax that could be used to fund canal restoration projects in the unincorporated areas of the Florida Keys.

County Administrator Roman Gastesi has called the proposal “preliminary.” County staff has not set any formal estimates on a monthly or annual assessment, but are looking at a two-tier structure with one rate for canal-front and water-front properties and a lower rate for all others, Gastesi said.

The County Commission will discuss the proposal when it meets Nov. 14 in Marathon.

