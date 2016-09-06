Florida Keys News
City to vote on tentative budget
BY Scott Unger Key West Citizen
The Key West City Commission will vote to accept a $171,197,349 tentative budget for the 2016-17 fiscal year at the first of two hearings Thursday at 6 p.m. at Old City Hall.
The budget increased by $22,900 from the original proposal but city staff achieved rollback millage rates by making adjustments and cutting three days — or approximately $376,488 — from the city...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.