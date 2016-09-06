Florida Keys News
Tuesday, September 6, 2016
City to vote on tentative budget
BY Scott Unger Key West Citizen

The Key West City Commission will vote to accept a $171,197,349 tentative budget for the 2016-17 fiscal year at the first of two hearings Thursday at 6 p.m. at Old City Hall.

The budget increased by $22,900 from the original proposal but city staff achieved rollback millage rates by making adjustments and cutting three days — or approximately $376,488 — from the city&#8...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
Scholar athlete Gavin Willis is going places
Tuesday, September 6, 2016
County budget hearings begin today
Tuesday, September 6, 2016
City seeking public help on bicycle program application
Tuesday, September 6, 2016
Campaigning for a Fantasy Fest crown
Monday, September 5, 2016
Diver dies in Dry Tortugas
Monday, September 5, 2016
Bugs and art headline City meeting
Monday, September 5, 2016
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
Doctors want further mosquito testing
Monday, September 5, 2016 -
LKMC billing practices may lead to suit
Sunday, September 4, 2016 -
Body removed from water at Mallory Square
Saturday, September 3, 2016 -
Keeping an eye on the office
Friday, September 2, 2016 -
Navy seeking public input on drones
Thursday, September 1, 2016 -
ROAD TO HISTORY
Wednesday, August 31, 2016 -