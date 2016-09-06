KEY WEST
Officers honored for 10 years of service
Key West Police Chief Donie Lee recently honored five officers for their 10 years of service to the department in a ceremony held at the Doubletree Grand Key.
The officers were presented a plaque that acknowledged their dedication to the community and professionalism.
Those honored were Officer David Kouri, bicycle Officer Frank Betz, marine Officer Michael...
