FWC nabs commercial fishermen for illegal lobster haul

Two commercial fishermen — brothers from Homestead — with a history of fisheries violations were nabbed by state wildlife officers Sunday afternoon poaching lobster in the Card Sound Lobster Sanctuary.

And after this incident, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission may keep their boat, said FWC spokesman Bobby Dube.

The case began on Saturday when officers spotted the 17-foot bully net-style boat suspiciously in deep water, said FWC Capt. David Dipre. That spurred an undercover investigation, Dube said.

On Sunday, officers watched the boat near Little Angelfish Creek in North Key Largo and saw Javier Morales-Molina, 39, diving in the water, Dube said. His brother, Alfredo Morales-Molina, 41, was in the boat. Those officers called for a marked patrol boat to stop the brothers, Dube said.

When officers in the marked boat turned on their blue lights, the brothers attempted to flee, but were quickly stopped by officers, Dube said.

As officers were moving in, Javier Morales Molina reportedly dumped a bucket of lobsters in the water from the bow. Officers boarded the boat and put the brothers in custody, while another officer dove into the water and saw a pile of 30 or 40 live lobsters where the bucket was dumped, Dube said.

Officers also found pieces of lobster in the small boat, indicating the brothers had possessed lobster in the no-take sanctuary, Dube said.

Both men were charged with harvesting lobster in a sanctuary and Javier Morales-Molina was additionally charged with interference with a FWC officer. Both were taken to Monroe County Detention Center on Plantation Key.

The skiff was seized for possible forfeiture if they are convicted, Dube said. More charges are pending.

Both men have been cited for lobster violations in the past, according to the FWC.

