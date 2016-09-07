Florida Keys News
Key West abuse shelter reopens
Officials from the nonprofit Domestic Abuse Shelter, Inc. announced on Tuesday they had reopened the domestic violence emergency shelter in Key West that closed in May when a state oversight agency suspended the organization’s shelter certification.
The suspension order cited unsanitary conditions at the shelter as well as staffing shortages, missing paperwork and assessmen...
