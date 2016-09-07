Florida Keys News
Wednesday, September 7, 2016
Key West abuse shelter reopens
BY MANDY MILES Citizen Staff
mmiles@keysnews.com

Officials from the nonprofit Domestic Abuse Shelter, Inc. announced on Tuesday they had reopened the domestic violence emergency shelter in Key West that closed in May when a state oversight agency suspended the organization’s shelter certification.

The suspension order cited unsanitary conditions at the shelter as well as staffing shortages, missing paperwork and assessmen...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
Dolphins die despite rescue efforts
Wednesday, September 7, 2016
Still no site for new Upper Keys campus
Wednesday, September 7, 2016
FWC nabs commercial fishermen for illegal lobster haul
Wednesday, September 7, 2016
Payment avoids charge against mainland judge
Wednesday, September 7, 2016
Spraying Alert
Wednesday, September 7, 2016
Navy flight schedule ramps up at Boca Chica Field
Wednesday, September 7, 2016
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
Staying ready for the tone
Wednesday, September 7, 2016 -
City to vote on tentative budget
Tuesday, September 6, 2016 -
Doctors want further mosquito testing
Monday, September 5, 2016 -
LKMC billing practices may lead to suit
Sunday, September 4, 2016 -
Body removed from water at Mallory Square
Saturday, September 3, 2016 -
Keeping an eye on the office
Friday, September 2, 2016 -