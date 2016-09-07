Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Dolphins die despite rescue efforts
BY Scott Unger Key West Citizen
Despite rescue efforts, eight spinner dolphins perished in the Florida Keys over the holiday weekend.
Four were found close to Little Rabbit Key and another near Lower Matecumbe Key on Saturday. The lone spinner was found with dockline wrapped around it in the bay, according to Dolphins Plus Marine Mammal Responder President Art Cooper.
Two found were dead at the s...
