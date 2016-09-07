BIG PINE KEY
Wildlife volunteers needed
The National Key Deer Refuge is seeking volunteers to assist wildlife biologists in the field in identifying, reporting and removing exotic (non-native) plants from refuge lands. Volunteers can also participate in outreach events to distribute native plants and educate people in their communities about exotics, and native alternatives.
The wetlands of the Lower Keys are home to rar...
