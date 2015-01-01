I will honestly admit that, as a general rule, vampire novels and time travel novels are not normally my cup of tea, and that I probably would have passed on “Moon Bayou” if I had known what it was all about. I also probably would have passed if I had known there would not be a conclusive ending, but that it would wind up a cliffhanger that left me flipping back and forth to see if I had missed something. The story had two parts; however, neither part was closed as the book ended. This series, called the “Samantha Moon Case File Series,” is a spinoff of J.R. Rain’s “Vampire For Hire” series. In this series, Rain is joined as co-author by best-selling writer Rod Kierkegaard Jr. (“The Dead Detective” and “The Department of Magic”).

Samantha Moon is a single mother, former FBI investigator and vampire. She has two kids and a boyfriend who’s a werewolf. This case takes her from her home in Los Angeles to New Orleans when the parents of Wendy Lo hire her. Wendy and her roommate, Angela Jenkins, have been missing for six weeks after going to New Orleans to help build homes for Habitat For Humanity. When Sam arrives in New Orleans, she senses an uncomfortable atmosphere that she just can’t put her finger on. She learns there are two warring vampire factions and that her investigation is throwing her into the middle of their feud. What begins as a missing person case is quickly escalating into a dilemma more difficult to solve.

She also learns that there has been a bounty on her head by one of the factions for the last 150 years. Without too much difficulty, she is able to save Wendy, who she finds with a spike — like the ones used for tapping maple trees — in her jugular vein as she is being used by a food source for the vampires. When Sam tries to rescue the roommate, she barges into a voodoo ceremony. The next thing she remembers is waking up naked in a swamp. As she attempts to find her way out of the swamp, she is arrested for being a prostitute and taken in a carriage to the nearest town. Here she learns she is no longer in 2015 but in 1860 as the North and the South are preparing for war. She has been sent back in time by one of Marie Laveau’s descendants. In order to return to 2015, she must find and get help from the original Marie Laveau.

This story is not especially dark. The language is often sort of chick-litish. For the most part, the vampires were quite nice and sometimes silly, especially in their bat-like forms. The werewolves and voodoo queens were obligatorily stereotyped. Sometimes there was needless repetition of previously explained points. The vocabulary could have been improved. I got tired of teenager-sounding words like “like,” “sorta,” “kinda” and “I mean” showing up. While Samantha was very savvy, quirky, sarcastic and smart at times, at other times she became the dumb investigator muddling through. Fortunately for her, the antagonists weren’t the smartest people on the planet either, so she mostly avoided being in deep trouble.

As I said at the beginning of this article, this is not my normal genre. I found the story to be a little scattered, and I really wanted the story to have a conclusion instead of just leaving me hanging.

David Beckwith is author of “A Narcotic Conspiracy.”