Payment avoids charge against mainland judge

KEY LARGO — A Miami-Dade judge accused of using a metal pipe in June to smash the back window of a truck parked outside her Key Largo home won’t be charged with criminal mischief due to the alleged victim’s refusal to cooperate after being paid $2,500 in restitution by the judge’s attorney, according to the Lee County State Attorney’s Office.

The southwest Florida prosecutor’s office, which reviewed the allegations against Circuit Judge Victoria R. Brennan after the Monroe County prosecutor’s office recused itself, informed Monroe County Circuit Judge Timothy J. Koenig of its decision during a status hearing last Thursday.

Brennan’s attorney, Daniel A. Lurvey, asked Koenig to revoke the warrant that had been signed for her arrest on July 8, which Koenig did upon hearing no opposition from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office or the Lee County office, according to Holly Elomina, Monroe County trial court administrator.

The alleged victim, 20-year-old Victor Garcia of Homestead, signed an affidavit in July saying he no longer wanted to press charges against Brennan after he was paid for the damage to his truck. Damage to the window was estimated at $300 by the sheriff’s office, which investigated the alleged incident on June 28.

According to Lee County Assistant State Attorney Stephanie Russell, Garcia received a check for $2,500 from Lurvey’s client trust account. The payment was to cover the cost of the broken window, damage to the window frame, a new tire, towing charges and replacement of items destroyed by rain, though no formal estimate was conducted.

In her case review notes, Russell said Garcia refused to return her calls and later told an investigator from her office that he did not wish to prosecute. He also claimed to currently be living in Spain, though that could not be verified.

“Based on Victor Garcia refusing to participate in the prosecution, unwillingness to communicate with the State Attorney’s Office and restitution already being paid, the charge of criminal mischief will not be pursued,” Russell wrote. “It appears that the receipt of financial restitution has led to his uncooperativeness. There is no reasonable expectation that he will provide the necessary information or participation to successfully file and pursue criminal charges.”

Brennan, 53, was on voluntary leave on July 11, when the sheriff’s office first spoke to her attorney about the warrant for her arrest for second-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief involving property damage between $200 and $1,000.

Monroe County deputies never served the warrant, because Lurvey told sheriff’s Lt. Al Ramirez that the judge was vacationing in Hawaii for two weeks and then arranged to pay restitution to the Garcia in exchange for dropping his complaint against Brennan. Garcia signed a non-prosecution affidavit on July 27, the sheriff’s office reported.

After the sheriff’s office received the affidavit, Ramirez asked Koenig to revoke the warrant on July 29, but sheriff’s attorney Patrick McCullah later intervened and requested a temporary hold instead because the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office’s moved to disqualify itself from handling the case and Lurvey motioned to have the matter dismissed.

State Attorney Catherine Vogel asked the governor’s office to reassign the case to another prosecutor’s office because she worked with Brennan on criminal cases in the 1990s when the two were prosecutors in Miami-Dade, and a current prosecutor in Vogel’s office once dated Brennan.

Koenig issued the temporary hold on the warrant on Aug. 9, and the governor’s office assigned the case to the Lee County prosecutor’s office.

Although the Vogel’s office was removed from Brennan’s criminal mischief case, it is still considering whether to bring charges against the judge’s 17-year-old son, who was arrested on multiple DUI with damage and drug possession counts after he allegedly struck several vehicles during a high-speed run through Key Largo in his BMW on the night of June 27, just hours before the judge’s alleged outburst at her Point Pleasant Drive home. He was additionally charged for spitting in the face of an officer.

When the elder Brennan entered her Key Largo home around 1 a.m. June 28, she found Garcia and two Miami men, ages 21 and 22, in the house using her Jacuzzi. The three had been there the night before drinking with her son and remained after he left because they were intoxicated and did not want to drive.

Brennan ordered them to leave her home and an argument ensued as she followed them outside to the truck, where, according to two of the men, she struck and shattered the pickup’s back windshield with a pipe taken from the bed of the truck. Garcia, who was still inside the home gathering his items, did not witness the act. He later discovered that one of his tires was flat, though no one could say for sure how that happened.

