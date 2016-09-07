DR. JOHN SOSIN

Dr. John Sosin, 85, of Leesburg, Florida, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016. He was born in Key West, Florida, and moved to Leesburg in 2003 from Key West.

Dr. Sosin was an optometrist and was a graduate of St. Leo’s Preparatory School of San Antonio, Florida; the University of Miami and the Philadelphia School of Optometry in 1962.&nbs...