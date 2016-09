We Cycle topped off an eight-run lead with five more in their final at bat for a 13-1 win over Blue Mojito last Tuesday night in Key West Coed Softball League play.

Bradley Swain drove in three runs and doubled as part of his 4-for-4 performance to power We Cycle at the Pepe Hernandez Softball Field.

Eddie Griffiths legged out an in-the-parker, tripled and singled for...