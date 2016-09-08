1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:50 and walked on the beach and home by the lighthouse. The tide being high, the walking on the beach was bad. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.47, thermometer 84.5, wind east southeast 4, clouds 3. About 10, the bark Pilgrim came up from the Tortugas in charge of wreckers. She has been ashore on Loggerhead Key and go...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews . Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.