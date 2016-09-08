Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Thursday, September 8, 2016
Bug board approves Lower Keys facility
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
alinhardt@keysnews.com

The Florida Keys Mosquito Control board voted to build a new $4.5 million Lower Keys facility Wednesday after a spirited proposal by one commissioner to wait on building administrative offices in a failed effort to lower the proposed tax rate for the coming fiscal year.

Commissioner Jill Cranney-Gage proposed the board go ahead and build a chemical storage facility and a garage on...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
