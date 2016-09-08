Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Bug board approves Lower Keys facility
The Florida Keys Mosquito Control board voted to build a new $4.5 million Lower Keys facility Wednesday after a spirited proposal by one commissioner to wait on building administrative offices in a failed effort to lower the proposed tax rate for the coming fiscal year.
Commissioner Jill Cranney-Gage proposed the board go ahead and build a chemical storage facility and a garage on...
