Third Zika case confirmed in Keys
Officials refuse to disclose if it's in Key West
State and county health officials on Wednesday confirmed Monroe County’s third case of the Zika virus, but refused to say where within the 125-mile-long island chain the most recent case occurred.
The first two cases in Monroe County were located in the Marathon area of the Middle Keys, but the case Wednesday could be anywhere from Key West to Key Largo.
