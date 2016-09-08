Florida Keys News
Thursday, September 8, 2016
Third Zika case confirmed in Keys
Officials refuse to disclose if it's in Key West
BY MANDY MILES Citizen Staff
mmiles@keysnews.com

State and county health officials on Wednesday confirmed Monroe County’s third case of the Zika virus, but refused to say where within the 125-mile-long island chain the most recent case occurred.

The first two cases in Monroe County were located in the Marathon area of the Middle Keys, but the case Wednesday could be anywhere from Key West to Key Largo.

“...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
