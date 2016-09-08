Commission rebuffs Romero's resolutions

City Commissioner Margaret Romero sponsored four resolutions Wednesday night and was the lone vote in support of each of them.

The Key West City Commission voted 5-1 against three separate measures concerning art in New City Hall and cast the same vote in a resolution worded to support the introduction of genetically-altered mosquitoes in the Keys.

In a 2012 resolution, the commission voiced opposition to the release of GM mosquitoes until “further research is provided, approval is obtained from the applicable regulatory body, operational standards are developed and a plan to demonstrate measurable outcomes are described to the public.”

The new resolution was not designed to support the release, only to withdraw the 2012 objection based on a recent presentation from former Mosquito Control Board Director Michael Doyle and U.S. Food and Drug Administration findings that a test will not have a significant environmental impact, Romero said.

“This is just basically withdrawing the objection,” she said. “This is not taking away anyone’s vote, we as a commission don’t have the right to vote on it. All we can do is remove the objection and move forward.”

Commissioner Jimmy Weekley made the motion against the resolution, saying there are many questions that still need answered.

“I was not satisfied with all the answers and all the information that was brought forward by Mosquito Control at (the last meeting),” Weekley said. “We still need to be living up to that original resolution from 2012.”

Several community members spoke against the release, along with one who voiced support of the GM mosquitoes.

The wording, timing and intent of the three resolutions drafted by members of the Art in Public Places Board were all questioned by city staff and commissioners. The board discussed withdrawing or postponing the resolutions before moving to vote against them.

The resolutions concerned costs and placement of disputed pieces of art, the hiring of a city employee to assist the AIPP board and the questions concerning the role of the board.

City Attorney Shawn Smith and Assistant City Manager Greg Veliz indicated they have been meeting with Art in Public Places Chairman Richard Tallmadge (who was in attendance, but did not address the board) on a solution to the ongoing controversy.

City officials want $66,000 applied to the $149,979 AIPP budget for New City Hall for the restoration of historic murals that were preserved for the project, Veliz said.

“(The AIPP board) are, I think, more receptive to accepting the restoration costs of the murals,” Veliz said.

AIPP members should be further educated of their role and procedural issues to avoid future confusion, said Commissioner Sam Kaufman.

“It seems to me like there’s some disconnect here,” Kaufman said. “It may be just growing pains ... this board may need time to adjust and get to a place where they can be as effective as they can be.”

The direction of the AIPP board was clear, Romero said.

“Just because you have worked with the chairman that should not override the other ... members of the board,” she said. “This board feels like they’ve been jerked around, not only on participating on the choosing of artwork ... They’re kind of feeling like they’re being asked to do a job but they’re being ramrodded over. All I’m doing is bringing forward what the entire board did.”

The city is currently advertising an administrative coordinator position to assist the board, said City Manager Jim Scholl.

Smith will be attending the Sept. 12 AIPP meeting to work with the board on the issues, he said.

