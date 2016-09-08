MONROE COUNTY
Zika testing available for pregnant women
The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County has announced that Zika virus risk assessment and testing for pregnant women is is being offered in partnership with Womankind in Key West.
The service follows Gov. Rick Scott’s direction that all county health departments offer Zika testing at no cost to any pregnant woman.
For information, call Womankind at 305...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.