Citizen's Voice
“What does it say about a community our size that needs two food pantries and both are always asking for help? I think it means it’s time for all of us to reevaluate our priorities and take a good look around at what’s really going on in our community. A few churches and a handful of volunteers can’t handle it alone. The city leaders need to be more focused on what all t...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.