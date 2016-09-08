Sheriff's Office needs help IDing suspects
A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detective is asking for the public’s help identifying two young burglary suspects from an incident in August.
The suspects stole two cases of beer and a pack of cigarettes from a home on Kingbird Lane, Big Coppitt Key, reports state. The homeowner contacted the Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 15 and told Deputy Shawn Steele he had capture...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.