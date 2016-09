EDWARD B. KNIGHT

Edward Bassett Knight, 99, of Key West, Florida passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016 at his home on Thompson Island. He was born Jan. 11, 1917 in Jacksonville, Florida to the late Alfred and Clara (Edwards) Knight. He served in the United States Navy during World War II as a pilot.

He fell in love with Key West and returned after the war an...