'The Merger' helps unite Cuba, United States in art

Cuban art continues to pique the interest of collectors worldwide, and with the gradual opening of relations between the United States and Cuba, American art lovers are discovering a whole new world of creativity.

While on an art tour of Havana in 2014, I had the great pleasure and opportunity to meet several of the more prominent artists living and working in Havana. Among them is a three-man collective called “The Merger.” Longtime friends Neils Moleiro and Mario Miguel Gonzalez, aka “Mayito,” both self-taught artists, joined forces with Alain Pino, a graduate of the Visual Arts Academy at the University ISA. Gonzalez and Pino live full-time in Havana, while Moleiro splits his time between Havana and Miami.

After bursting onto the Cuban art scene at the 10th Havana Biennial, “The Merger” has had its work shown in Panama, Korea, Spain, Italy, Columbia, Brazil, Canada, and in recent years, Los Angeles, New York, Houston, Miami and Key West.

The Havana Biennial is a citywide celebration held, oddly enough, every two years featuring wild and oftentimes playful art that spills out of the galleries and onto the streets and along the Malecon.

The inaugural event was held in 1984 and attracted some 600 Latin-American and Caribbean artists. By 1986, the event was opened up to African and Asian artists, then, eventually, the world.