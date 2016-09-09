KEY WEST
Continuum of Care names executive director
L. John Van Norden was recently named executive director of the Monroe County Homeless Services Continuum of Care, according to a news release.
The Monroe County organization is one of 28 agencies designated by the state to coordinate the delivery of housing and services to homeless individuals and families. It provides leadership, support and structure necessary to develop and sus...
