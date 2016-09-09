Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Coast Guard widens search for diver
The Coast Guard widened its search Thursday for a missing free diver from Miami who was last seen about nine miles southwest of the Marquesas Keys on Wednesday.
The diver’s name was not released, but the 46-year-old man was reported missing on VHF Channel 16 about noon after he failed to return from a dive, said Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Woodall.
