Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Friday, September 9, 2016
Coast Guard widens search for diver
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
alinhardt@keysnews.com

The Coast Guard widened its search Thursday for a missing free diver from Miami who was last seen about nine miles southwest of the Marquesas Keys on Wednesday.

The diver’s name was not released, but the 46-year-old man was reported missing on VHF Channel 16 about noon after he failed to return from a dive, said Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Woodall. 

<...

