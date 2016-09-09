Robber facing life faces jury next month

A federal judge has set a trial date for a man accused of robbing the Centennial Bank on Whitehead Street on Jan. 11 of more than $5,000 after several months with little to no movement on the case docket.

Senior U.S. Judge James Lawrence King set an Oct. 17 trial date in Key West for 39-year-old Frank Nerkell Wright on Thursday. Wright was arraigned in May, but there have been no pretrial motions filed by either side since that time, according to court records.

He was indicted the same month on one count of armed robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. The first carries a maximum punishment of 25 years in federal prison and the later has a maximum of life in prison.

Typically, violent crimes where the defendant is facing a life term spur more motions and legal sparring among prosecutors and defense attorneys, but the only movement on the docket since May has been a notice of an attorney appearance before the court relating to forfeiture matters earlier this month and a notice filed by the government of its evidence in the case back in June.

Whether Wright will go to trial next month remains to be seen as dates tend to be tentative, but King may be ready to go by that time given not much has happened with the case.

Wright, meanwhile, remains in custody as U.S. Magistrate Lurana S. Snow previously ruled that he was danger to the community and a flight risk given his criminal past. Wright has been convicted of tampering with a witness; resisting arrest with violence; multiple charges of possession of cocaine with intent to sell; battery; battery on a law enforcement officer and domestic battery by strangulation.

According to the indictment, Wright robbed the bank of exactly $5,011 after brandishing a firearm.

The complaint filed in May states the alleged robber “demanded that the bank teller place money in a colored gift bag the robber had brought, and that the robber lifted his shirt to reveal what appeared to be a handgun in his waist line.”

The FBI soon drew confidential sources regarding the suspected robber days after the incident, one of whom stated he recognized the robber as a man known as “Pimp,” according to court records.

The source said he ran into “Pimp” at a fast food restaurant in Marathon the night of Jan. 11. The source said “Pimp” told him he was waiting to take a bus to Florida City, adding that he was carrying a colored gift bag. “Pimp” reportedly asked the source if he needed money and proceeded to give him about $12 in “crisp one dollar bills,” records state.

Federal agents also interviewed a man who told them Wright was a man he knows as “Pacman” that had been staying with him in the days leading up to the robbery and that “Pacman” borrowed a hat and jacket from him that they believe were worn by Wright during the robbery, according to court records.

On April 14, agents administered a photo lineup to two witnesses from the bank who claimed to have seen the robber’s face and both identified Wright as the suspect, records state.

