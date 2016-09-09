Florida Keys News
Key West, Marathon ready for Conch Cup
Six teams are signed up to compete in the Key West High School Varsity Volleyball Invitational “Conch Cup” slated to begin today at 4 p.m. at the Bobby Menendez Gym and run through late Saturday afternoon.
Host Key West welcomes Monroe County neighbor Marathon along with Palm Beach Central, SLAM Charter, Royal Palm Beach and Pompano Beach to the two-day event that featu...
