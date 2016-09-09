FLORIDA

Monofilament perilous for pelicans and other marine life

To prevent monofilament fishing line and fishing hooks from entangling and killing marine life, especially pelicans, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission offers these tips:

• Do not feed pelicans or other wildlife.

• Properly dispose of monofilament line. Securely store unwanted line until it can be recycled.

• Don’t leave fishing lines unattended.

• Avoid casting near trees, utility lines and other areas where line may get caught.

• Check tackle frequently for frayed line that may break.

• Avoid cutting the line if a pelican is hooked. Gently remove the hook if possible, otherwise call a local wildlife rehabilitator; find one at http://wildliferehabinfo.org.

• Use fish-scrap repositories if available; if not, discard fish scraps in a garbage can or at home.

For information, visit http://mrrp.myfwc.com.