Florida Keys News
Saturday, September 10, 2016
safety concerns
FDOT looks at North Roosevelt crosswalks
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
alinhardt@keysnews.com

The Florida Department of Transportation is taking another look at the roughly half-dozen crosswalks on North Roosevelt Boulevard since the roadway reopened following the $42 million project in 2014.

Since then, many residents and officials have criticized FDOT’s inclusion of the crosswalks, which some labeled as unnecessary and unsafe. Key West police Chief Done Lee has described them as not well-lighted and confusing to motorists.

Signage on at least one of the crosswalks — closer to the Triangle — have been removed and orange cones have been set. 

City of Key West spokeswoman Alyson Crean said FDOT is conducting a multi-week study and wanted to begin after schools were back in session. She added that there was some discussion of changing the lighting to blinking lights to adding brighter signs, but the city had not heard more from FDOT. 

FDOT spokeswoman Ivette Ruiz-Paz told The Citizen on Thursday they would have more information on the study by early next week. 

Florida law states that motorists must yield to pedestrians when pedestrians begin crossing, but Lee noted previously that yellow — the color of some of the lights installed — means slow down to most motorists and not stop, which most people would say red conveys. 

City Manager Jim Scholl said at the time that some of the crosswalks have amber lights while others don’t, which he said was inconsistent and confusing to motorists and pedestrians alike. 

Lee, Crean, Scholl and others toured the boulevard for about four hours earlier this year with FDOT officials, outlining their concerns. This study by the state may be a reflection of that meeting. 

City officials noted then that FDOT did not have a time frame for whatever action they may take on the issue. 

Lee and Scholl requested at that time that traffic control devices that could be controlled by pedestrians be installed. Whether that will happen remains to be seen. 

