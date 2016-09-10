Florida Keys News
Saturday, September 10, 2016
Prosecutors drop DUI charges
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
alinhardt@keysnews.com

The State Attorney’s Office will not pursue five drunken driving with property damage charges against a Miami judge’s teenage son, because prosecutors say they can’t prove he was behind the wheel of the BMW at the time of the June 27 incident in Tavernier. 

The 17-year-old is currently in a special court-ordered diversion program for juveniles relating to mis...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
Judge to lawyers: Be ready in shooting case
Saturday, September 10, 2016
FDOT looks at North Roosevelt crosswalks
Saturday, September 10, 2016
City moves to remedy due process debate
Saturday, September 10, 2016
Spraying Alert
Saturday, September 10, 2016
State OKs mutton snapper regulations
Friday, September 9, 2016
Coast Guard widens search for diver
Friday, September 9, 2016
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
City agrees to help SPCA
Friday, September 9, 2016 -
Third Zika case confirmed in Keys
Thursday, September 8, 2016 -
Key West abuse shelter reopens
Wednesday, September 7, 2016 -
Staying ready for the tone
Wednesday, September 7, 2016 -
City to vote on tentative budget
Tuesday, September 6, 2016 -
Doctors want further mosquito testing
Monday, September 5, 2016 -