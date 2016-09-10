Florida Keys News
Prosecutors drop DUI charges
The State Attorney’s Office will not pursue five drunken driving with property damage charges against a Miami judge’s teenage son, because prosecutors say they can’t prove he was behind the wheel of the BMW at the time of the June 27 incident in Tavernier.
The 17-year-old is currently in a special court-ordered diversion program for juveniles relating to mis...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.