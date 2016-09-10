1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:20 and walked on the beach and to Sickmanns pond, saw nothing to shoot. The steamer Florida got off about 8. At 8:40 a.m. barometer 29.50, thermometer 84.5, wind east by south 4, clouds 4. Tift desired me to attend to the case of the bark Rainbow. P.M. Read the Libel of J. Pent to Capt. Gage

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews . Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.