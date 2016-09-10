KEY WEST
Idea earns commendation
Key West Police Chief Donie Lee recently presented Megan Wilcox with a Chief’s Commendation.
“You went above and beyond the line of duty by going the extra mile to secure ammunition for training,” Lee said as he presented the honor.
Wilcox, who runs the department’s property and evidence unit, recently contacted the owner of 11 cases of 12-gaug...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.