Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Saturday, September 10, 2016
Judge to lawyers: Be ready in shooting case
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
alinhardt@keysnews.com

A judge wants lawyers to complete their interviews and evidence collection in a downtown Key West shooting by mid-December, as well as be prepared by spring for trial. 

Judge Wayne Miller told prosecutors and defense attorneys that he wants the trial of Derek Michael David, 33, to occur no later than February, March or April and wants to have all pre-trial motions —...

