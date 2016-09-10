Florida Keys News
Saturday, September 10, 2016
Senior Spotlight: Delaney Hoag

Q: How long have you been playing your sport?

A: Volleyball, I started in sixth and lacrosse, I started in ninth.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports?

A: I used to play softball and I did cheerleading.

Q: Why did you switch to volleyball and lacrosse?

A: Softball was kind of m...

