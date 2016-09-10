Senior Spotlight: Delaney Hoag

Q: How long have you been playing your sport?
A: Volleyball, I started in sixth and lacrosse, I started in ninth.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports?
A: I used to play softball and I did cheerleading.
Q: Why did you switch to volleyball and lacrosse?
A: Softball was kind of m...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.