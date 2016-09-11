1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:20 a.m. and walked on the beach. At 8:20 a.m. barometer 29.53, thermometer 86, wind east 3, clouds 4. Tried the case of J. Pent vs. materials of bark Rainbow. Read over the Libel of S. Gillel et. Als vs. bark Pilgrim and cargo to Capt. Andros and took notes for the answer....

