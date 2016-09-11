Citizen's Voice
“If I’m ever arrested by the local authorities, I won’t ask for special treatment, just that I get the same ‘professional courtesy’ treatment the drunk teenage child of the Miami judge got. It’s good to know that in this day and age that a judge’s kid can still expect to be processed differently by our legal system.”
“Can we hav...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.