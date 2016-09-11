Florida Keys News
9/11 fireman recalls the day that changed us all
Tom Ryan breathes deep and sets his jaw. He stares at the antique fire engine in front of him, but doesn’t see it. The retired New York City firefighter is no longer seated comfortably in the Key West Firehouse Museum preparing for today’s 15th anniversary ceremony. Someone has asked him about the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center. Ryan is back in hell.
“The...
