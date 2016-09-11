KEY WEST
KEYS linemen assist storm areas
Keys Energy Services recently sent five linemen to Gainesville and Tallahassee to assist with post-Hurricane Hermine power restoration.
The KEYS crew joined personnel from Florida utilities and contractors in the effort.
Winds and torrential rains from Hermine downed countless power lines and poles, leading to widespread power outages throughout northern Florida. ...
