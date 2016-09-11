'Reminder of why we serve'

It was the Friday before Sept. 11, 2001 and now Naval Air Station Key West commanding officer Capt. Bobby “Beetle” Baker was en route to an air show in Canada with his wing man.

Then attached to Strike Fighter Squadron 105 (VFA-105), also known as the “Gunslingers” out of Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia, Baker and his buddy were flying up the Hudson River and veered over downtown Manhattan, New York.

Baker looked to his left and snapped a quick picture of his fellow pilot with the iconic World Trade Center twin towers in the background. Neither man, of course, had any idea that three days later the towers would be reduced to rubble.

“I took it on ‘old school’ film and when I got it developed it turned out great, but the towers no longer existed by then,” Baker said Thursday from Boca Chica Field.

The photo became a part of the Gunslingers administrative room. All the squadron pilots signed multiple copies of the photo to give to residents as a reminder of why they serve. Baker still has the photo by his desk at home.

He has an electronic copy of the photo on his smartphone that he is quick to show residents at community events.

“At the time, I was enraged that we were attacked on our home soil,” Baker said. “Now, it serves as a reminder why we train our war fighters who continue to make our country safe and protect us. That’s what I think about when I look at it today.”

Baker admits that not everyone has the same reaction to the photo.

“Some folks who lost family there, see it and don’t necessarily like it, but for me it symbolizes why I’m in the military,” Baker said. “After that (9/11), I knew that my career would continue in the military.”

As far as Baker knows, his picture still hangs with the Gunslingers’ room up in Virginia.

“It serves as a reminder to all the pilots,” he said.

