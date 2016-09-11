Florida Keys News
Sunday, September 11, 2016
'Reminder of why we serve'
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
alinhardt@keysnews.com

It was the Friday before Sept. 11, 2001 and now Naval Air Station Key West commanding officer Capt. Bobby “Beetle” Baker was en route to an air show in Canada with his wing man. 

Then attached to Strike Fighter Squadron 105 (VFA-105), also known as the “Gunslingers” out of Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia, Baker and his buddy were flying up the Hudson River and veered over downtown Manhattan, New York.  

Baker looked to his left and snapped a quick picture of his fellow pilot with the iconic World Trade Center twin towers in the background. Neither man, of course, had any idea that three days later the towers would be reduced to rubble. 

“I took it on ‘old school’ film and when I got it developed it turned out great, but the towers no longer existed by then,” Baker said Thursday from Boca Chica Field. 

The photo became a part of the Gunslingers administrative room. All the squadron pilots signed multiple copies of the photo to give to residents as a reminder of why they serve. Baker still has the photo by his desk at home. 

He has an electronic copy of the photo on his smartphone that he is quick to show residents at community events. 

“At the time, I was enraged that we were attacked on our home soil,” Baker said. “Now, it serves as a reminder why we train our war fighters who continue to make our country safe and protect us. That’s what I think about when I look at it today.”

Baker admits that not everyone has the same reaction to the photo. 

“Some folks who lost family there, see it and don’t necessarily like it, but for me it symbolizes why I’m in the military,” Baker said. “After that (9/11), I knew that my career would continue in the military.”

As far as Baker knows, his picture still hangs with the Gunslingers’ room up in Virginia. 

“It serves as a reminder to all the pilots,” he said. 

alinhardt@keysnews.com

More Florida Keys Headlines
Hospital board expects crowd
Sunday, September 11, 2016
Coast Guard suspends search for diver
Sunday, September 11, 2016
Tour brings filmmakers to Key West
Sunday, September 11, 2016
City moves to remedy due process debate
Saturday, September 10, 2016
Spraying Alert
Saturday, September 10, 2016
FDOT looks at North Roosevelt crosswalks
Saturday, September 10, 2016
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
9/11 fireman recalls the day that changed us all
Sunday, September 11, 2016 -
Prosecutors drop DUI charges
Saturday, September 10, 2016 -
City agrees to help SPCA
Friday, September 9, 2016 -
Third Zika case confirmed in Keys
Thursday, September 8, 2016 -
Key West abuse shelter reopens
Wednesday, September 7, 2016 -
Staying ready for the tone
Wednesday, September 7, 2016 -