Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Sunday, September 11, 2016
Hospital board expects crowd
BY MANDY MILES Citizen Staff
mmiles@keysnews.com

Anticipating a larger-than-usual crowd, Monday’s meeting of the hospital taxing district’s board has been moved to the larger board room across the street at Florida Keys Community College.

But based on the community’s outspoken concerns about hospital operations, billing policies and patient care, the meeting may need a room the size of an auditorium.

...
