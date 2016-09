Keys Homes

Small house makeover

By Katie Truax Alexander Special to The Citizen

Flo Quenin has enjoyed an electric bill of only $70-$80 a month all summer long for her 1,312-square-foot house at 1721 Washington St. And that’s with A/C running all day for her cat, Nala, while Quenin is at work as a medical/surgical nurse.

Rebuilding of the house was completed by Denis Savoie Construction in 2012. ZipFoam, based in Naples, Florida, applied spray-foam insul...