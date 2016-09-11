Dr. Doug Mader's - "To Your Pet's Health"
Snake vaccination decision is left to the owner
By DR. DOUG MADER Citizen Columnist
Q. I am new to the Keys and have two dogs. They frequently run around outside. One of my neighbors just told me that we have
rattlesnakes in the Keys. She told me that her vet recommends getting the rattlesnake vaccine. I wanted to check with you
to see if you think it would be a good idea to have my dogs vaccinated against rattlesnake bites?
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.