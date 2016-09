1855: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5. My leg being much swollen last night rubbed it with Mustang Liniment several times during the night. And concluded not to walk or bathe this morning. The Ella from Charleston got in last night and I went down before breakfast and got papers. I did not have a single letter. The Charleston letter mail did not come. At 9:30 a...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews . Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.