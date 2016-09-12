New City Hall construction winding down

Work is winding down at the new City Hall and project officials expect the building to be ready for the planned Oct. 10 completion date.

Building B — which faces United Street — is 95 percent finished and work continues on building A — which faces White Street, according to Senior Construction Manager Kreed Howell. The flooring, wainscoting, walls and bathroom fixtures are installed and the air conditioning is on in building B and minor work remains for building A, Howell said.

“That last-minute, wrapping-up kind of stuff, that’s what we’re doing,” Howell said.

Rain has slowed the process of exterior completion, including paving the parking lot, but work is nearly complete on the interior, according to Burke Construction Partner David Martinez.

“We’re just doing the finishes,” he said. “It looks amazing, so I think people are going to be very impressed with this beautiful building.”

Other than attending meetings and answering minor questions, the work of architects Bender and Associates is finished, said architect David Salay.

“We’re pretty much done except we do little stuff every day just to oversee the construction,” he said.

Late changes were made by landscape installer Ecoscapes to include more native trees, which use less water and will be easier for city staff to maintain. The changes carried no additional costs, Salay said.

The delivery of furniture and other furnishings is scheduled to begin Oct. 11 and will take two and a half weeks for installation. The move-in process will follow shortly after, said City Manager Jim Scholl.

“We’ll start a phased move-in process as soon as the offices are configured and habitable,” Scholl said.

The second floor of building B will house the information technology department, which will be completed first to allow others to move in and begin work, Scholl said.

“They’re going to get them configured early so they can work out of the building.”

“They’re integral, we’re going to get IT in there as soon as possible,” Howell added.

Although no move-in date is finalized, departments will be moved from the current offices at Habana Plaza in waves, Howell said.

“I don’t want … us to just get up from Habana Plaza and go over all at once.”

The budget for the project remains in the $18.9 million range and final costs will be determined once the project is complete, Scholl said.

“That will all be reconciled once the project’s done, for whatever additional costs were incurred because the delays and all that.”

